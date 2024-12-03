Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.09 Million Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in MongoDB by 682.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,131,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,820,287.50. This represents a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $39,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,425. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,600 shares of company stock worth $6,569,819 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $325.15 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.74 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.67 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.83.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

