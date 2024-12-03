Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZS. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.66.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZS

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS stock traded down $13.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.20. 344,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,214. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -487.99 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.80. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $1,392,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,408.70. This trade represents a 23.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $842,078.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,254,563.02. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,651. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 18,500.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 436.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.