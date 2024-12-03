Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2024

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZS. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.66.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZS

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS stock traded down $13.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.20. 344,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,214. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -487.99 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.80. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $1,392,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,408.70. This trade represents a 23.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $842,078.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,254,563.02. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,651. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 18,500.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 436.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.