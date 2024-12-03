Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,075 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up 1.2% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $41,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 13,726.9% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,865,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,687,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,695,000 after buying an additional 178,303 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,896,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,221,000 after buying an additional 194,542 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,044,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,774,000 after buying an additional 166,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,377,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,497,000 after acquiring an additional 351,372 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.83. 290,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,114. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.97. The firm has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 26.55%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partners started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

