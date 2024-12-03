Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Insider Dan Spaulding Sells 4,565 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $393,594.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,469.74. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

ZG opened at $80.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of -141.47 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.26. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.06 and a 1 year high of $83.67.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZG shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zillow Group

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 29.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 86.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.