Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,088 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the third quarter worth $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zeta Global by 3,885.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Zeta Global by 2,902.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zeta Global by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 1,718.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zeta Global

In other news, COO Steven H. Gerber acquired 13,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $245,787.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 2,940,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,552,044.05. This trade represents a 0.45 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Steinberg bought 53,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $1,032,726.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,564.40. This represents a 461.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 129,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,244 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Zeta Global Price Performance

ZETA traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,271,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,381. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. Zeta Global’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading

