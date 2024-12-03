Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Price Performance
NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.31. Xcel Brands has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.70.
Xcel Brands Company Profile
