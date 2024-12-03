Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $209.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 target price (up from $187.00) on shares of Woodward in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.

Get Woodward alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Woodward

Woodward Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded down $1.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.35. The company had a trading volume of 482,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.98. Woodward has a 12 month low of $131.12 and a 12 month high of $201.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total value of $1,776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,929.15. The trade was a 46.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 27,913 shares of company stock worth $4,907,304 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 11.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,547,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,321,000 after buying an additional 59,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Woodward by 0.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Woodward

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.