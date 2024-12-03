Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $181.60 and last traded at $180.47, with a volume of 737765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSM. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.41.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $5,219,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,309,848.44. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

