William S. Demchak Sells 1,242 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $268,284.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,765 shares in the company, valued at $115,298,577.65. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.7 %

PNC traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.95. 463,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,018. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.40 and a 52 week high of $216.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 141.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.