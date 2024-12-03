WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $208.86.

WCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 5,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.56, for a total value of $998,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,632,806.24. This trade represents a 17.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William Clayton Geary sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.73, for a total transaction of $582,010.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,213,510.99. The trade was a 7.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,586 shares of company stock worth $6,565,762 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 65.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $212.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.13 and its 200 day moving average is $173.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $132.37 and a 52 week high of $216.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.01.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

