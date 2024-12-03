Wells Fargo & Company Increases East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $120.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EWBC. DA Davidson boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,467. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.93. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $113.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $45,980.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,210. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $147,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,537.35. This trade represents a 12.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,969 shares of company stock worth $2,458,276 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,513,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,438,000 after buying an additional 122,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.