Wells Fargo & Company Increases Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Price Target to $26.00

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ASB. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Associated Banc

Associated Banc Price Performance

NYSE ASB traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $26.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Associated Banc had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $607.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 8,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $165,089.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,254.72. This trade represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 29,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $810,172.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,406.03. This trade represents a 26.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,641 shares of company stock worth $1,435,936. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,563,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,807 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,036,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,401,000 after buying an additional 305,133 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter worth $6,082,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,230,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,282,000 after acquiring an additional 261,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth $3,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.