Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 5.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 17.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $60.96 on Tuesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.61.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $647.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens set a $58.00 price target on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Webster Financial from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $474,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,760.92. This trade represents a 3.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $230,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,369.20. This represents a 12.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,750 shares of company stock worth $2,074,367. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

