Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Trading Down 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.23 and last traded at $14.29. 438,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,110,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WVE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.22.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23.

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,265. This trade represents a 18.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Francis sold 208,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $2,854,788.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 453,690 shares of company stock valued at $6,425,883 in the last 90 days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 23.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $53,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

