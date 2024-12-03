Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$205.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Waste Connections from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight Capital set a C$270.00 target price on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$252.28, for a total value of C$144,051.88. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of C$69.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$251.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$244.32. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of C$186.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$273.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.426 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 34.37%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

