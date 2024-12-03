Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) is HighVista Strategies LLC’s 9th Largest Position

HighVista Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,244 shares during the quarter. Viridian Therapeutics comprises 1.5% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 344.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 24.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 108.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 14.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Thomas W. Beetham purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.41 per share, with a total value of $117,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,460. This represents a 500.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 1,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,445,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,608,993.75. This trade represents a 86.68 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,626,400 shares of company stock worth $30,616,312 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.55, a current ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.04). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 85,127.16% and a negative return on equity of 70.12%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on VRDN. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

