Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $22.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Viant Technology traded as high as $19.84 and last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 38511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

In other Viant Technology news, CFO Larry Madden sold 3,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $34,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,949,695.70. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,166 shares of company stock worth $1,521,311. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 447,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Viant Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Viant Technology by 659.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 123,635 shares in the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

