Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) CFO Mark W. Hahn Sells 12,936 Shares of Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 12,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $64,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,276,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,380,000. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Verona Pharma Stock Down 1.3 %

VRNA stock opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. Verona Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $40.76. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 12.88, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.61.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Verona Pharma from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Verona Pharma from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Verona Pharma from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Verona Pharma by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth $154,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading

