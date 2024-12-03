Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,670 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $23,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,545,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,256 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,981,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,674,000 after buying an additional 610,021 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 138.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,061 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,995,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,372,000 after acquiring an additional 71,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,031,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,695,000 after purchasing an additional 48,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.92.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $228.26. 128,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,716. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.04 and its 200-day moving average is $202.05. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.12 and a 1-year high of $240.68.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $270,251.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,483,390.13. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

