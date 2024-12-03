Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,487,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,174 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $261,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 85,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 13,783 shares during the period. Finally, Atmos Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atmos Advisory LLC now owns 213,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.34. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.