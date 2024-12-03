Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Trading Down 6.2% – Here’s What Happened

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.92 and last traded at $24.92. Approximately 8,906 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 16,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Valhi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valhi from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

The company has a market cap of $724.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Valhi’s payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VHI. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Valhi by 322.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Valhi during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Valhi in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. purchased a new position in Valhi in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valhi during the third quarter worth about $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

