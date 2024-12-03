Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Up 4.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.9% on Tuesday after Redburn Atlantic upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Redburn Atlantic now has a $95.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00. Upstart traded as high as $71.90 and last traded at $70.69. Approximately 2,541,008 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 6,874,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.39.

UPST has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.56.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $2,714,605.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,506.80. This represents a 40.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Darling sold 6,200 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $245,954.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,388,575.81. The trade was a 3.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 451,439 shares of company stock worth $26,781,220 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Upstart by 125.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.46 and a 200 day moving average of $38.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 2.18.



Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

