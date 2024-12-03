UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $84.08 Million Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,972,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,874 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $84,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 10,813,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,570 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 58.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,001,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,915,000 after buying an additional 1,103,341 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,348,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,943,000 after acquiring an additional 887,522 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 2,974.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 338,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 327,659 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 785,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,715,000 after acquiring an additional 320,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on RPRX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

RPRX stock opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $31.66.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

