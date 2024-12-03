Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Short Interest Update

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 689,300 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the October 31st total of 556,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $625.40. 294,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,043. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.12, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $397.80 and a twelve month high of $637.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $600.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $558.24.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 3,350 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.57, for a total transaction of $1,951,609.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,140.78. The trade was a 55.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.66, for a total value of $7,363,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,187.78. The trade was a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,350 shares of company stock valued at $24,361,172. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $627.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.62.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

