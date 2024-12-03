TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.74 and last traded at $49.65, with a volume of 178681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on TXNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TXNM Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of TXNM Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TXNM Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TXNM Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.
TXNM Energy Price Performance
TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $569.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.88 million. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.
TXNM Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.
About TXNM Energy
TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
