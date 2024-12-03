TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1.40. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 323.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TRX Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TRX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.35. 95,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,744. TRX Gold has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRX. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TRX Gold by 9.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 334,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 29,416 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRX Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TRX Gold by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 72,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

