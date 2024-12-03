Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Fawwad Qureshi Sells 9,867 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 9,867 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $523,740.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fawwad Qureshi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Fawwad Qureshi sold 622 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $32,723.42.

Trupanion Price Performance

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.51. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $57.90.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.79 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Trupanion by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 70.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Trupanion by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Trupanion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

