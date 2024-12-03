Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Stock

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $99.00 to $107.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on ONEOK from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

OKE stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.05. 107,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $65.49 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.13.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

