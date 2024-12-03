TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Incline Global Management LLC

Incline Global Management LLC reduced its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,028 shares during the quarter. TransUnion comprises 4.3% of Incline Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $9,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 8.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 36,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 359.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 39.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $313,573.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,312.84. The trade was a 11.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $261,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,432.01. The trade was a 5.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,090 shares of company stock worth $1,933,538. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.38.

View Our Latest Report on TRU

TransUnion Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TRU traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $98.97. The company had a trading volume of 48,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,026. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $58.59 and a 12-month high of $113.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.06, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.52%.

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.