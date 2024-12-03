TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TJX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.47.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $126.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $87.44 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The company has a market capitalization of $142.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.