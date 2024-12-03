The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Short Interest Up 24.3% in November

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the October 31st total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 19,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE:SJM traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.61. 1,363,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,396. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $134.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.34 and a 200 day moving average of $115.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.26.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.