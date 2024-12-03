The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the October 31st total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The InterGroup

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The InterGroup stock. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned 15.12% of The InterGroup worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The InterGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

The InterGroup Trading Up 3.0 %

The InterGroup stock opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The InterGroup has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $26.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter.

About The InterGroup

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

