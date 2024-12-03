The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Investmark Advisory Group LLC

Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 2.6% of Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 51,250.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,575,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762,735 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in Home Depot by 33,540.9% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $509,081,000 after buying an additional 1,474,459 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $336,231,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,679,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,827,000 after acquiring an additional 795,438 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 95.2% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,139,934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,411,000 after purchasing an additional 556,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $426.75 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.96 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $407.48 and a 200-day moving average of $372.20. The firm has a market cap of $423.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Melius Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.00.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,727,562. This represents a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

