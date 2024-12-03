The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Holdings Lifted by New Vernon Investment Management LLC

New Vernon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,842 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group accounts for 7.5% of New Vernon Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. New Vernon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIG. StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

In other news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 6,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $803,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,972.80. This represents a 21.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HIG traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.07. 184,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,943. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.59 and a 12-month high of $124.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.84%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

