The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $125.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

The Descartes Systems Group stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.97. The stock had a trading volume of 364,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,959. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $79.21 and a 52 week high of $118.49. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.55.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,168,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,238,000 after acquiring an additional 52,485 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,578,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,817 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,134,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,807,000 after purchasing an additional 91,301 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,545,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,434,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,037,000 after purchasing an additional 19,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.