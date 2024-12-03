The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

CG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CG

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $34.72 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 185.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average is $44.41.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 482.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 92,905 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $210,894.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,155,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,896.47. The trade was a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $25,535,279.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,504,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,936,376.06. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,171,556 shares of company stock valued at $29,222,475. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 57,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.