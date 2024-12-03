The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) to Issue $1.06 Quarterly Dividend

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 3.4 %

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down C$2.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$77.04. 2,213,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,237,967. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$59.62 and a 1-year high of C$80.14. The firm has a market cap of C$95.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$74.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$68.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on BNS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$71.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.00.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

