The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $11,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 351.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 50,780 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 91.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Allstate by 70.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 45.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.76. The company had a trading volume of 183,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,154. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.02 and a 200-day moving average of $179.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $134.17 and a 1-year high of $209.88. The company has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 57.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Allstate

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.