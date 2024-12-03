The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 25.1% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,120,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 855.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 34,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 30,766 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Allstate from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 57.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $204.39 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $134.17 and a 12 month high of $209.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.02 and its 200-day moving average is $179.19. The firm has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

