TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) vs. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Synchrony Financial and TeraWulf”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial $20.71 billion 1.26 $2.24 billion $7.66 8.76 TeraWulf $126.47 million 22.34 -$73.42 million N/A N/A

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than TeraWulf.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

96.5% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of TeraWulf shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of TeraWulf shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Synchrony Financial and TeraWulf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 13.98% 16.64% 1.96% TeraWulf -41.88% -15.91% -11.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Synchrony Financial and TeraWulf, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 1 8 12 1 2.59 TeraWulf 0 0 7 1 3.13

Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus price target of $57.43, suggesting a potential downside of 14.41%. TeraWulf has a consensus price target of $7.21, suggesting a potential downside of 1.44%. Given TeraWulf’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than Synchrony Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Synchrony Financial has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TeraWulf has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats TeraWulf on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. In addition, it provides debt cancellation products to its credit card customers through online, mobile, and direct mail; and healthcare payments and financing solutions under the CareCredit and Walgreens brands; payments and financing solutions in the apparel, specialty retail, outdoor, music, and luxury industries, such as American Eagle, Dick's Sporting Goods, Guitar Center, Kawasaki, Pandora, Polaris, Suzuki, and Sweetwater. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through various channels, such as digital and print. It serves digital, health and wellness, retail, home, auto, telecommunications, jewelry, pets, and other industries. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.