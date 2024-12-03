Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Sold by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 20,602 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4,082.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 57.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:TDS opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.59. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $34.76.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.96%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.