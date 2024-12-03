Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $185.27 and last traded at $188.76, with a volume of 120654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.25.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFX

Teleflex Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.11. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

Institutional Trading of Teleflex

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $679,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 105.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Teleflex by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Teleflex by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.