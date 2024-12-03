Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.99, but opened at $2.04. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 212,433 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taseko Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $621.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $114.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the third quarter worth $38,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

