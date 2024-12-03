Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Trimmed by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,346 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FWG Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% during the third quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 1,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the second quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM opened at $194.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $95.25 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 39.10%. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.5484 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

