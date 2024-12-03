T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,143,726 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 105,551 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.18% of T-Mobile US worth $442,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,544,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1,890.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,215,000 after acquiring an additional 157,458 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,138,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $244.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $284.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.25. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.38 and a fifty-two week high of $248.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total value of $247,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,140.99. This trade represents a 16.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total transaction of $4,754,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. This trade represents a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 342,750 shares of company stock worth $73,356,824. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $236.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.