Synopsys (SNPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2024

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPSGet Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synopsys Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $565.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $457.52 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $527.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Mizuho began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $687.00 to $670.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.80.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

