Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132,291 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,120,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,566,000 after acquiring an additional 116,058 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 125,809 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 368.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,767,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,489,000 after buying an additional 1,389,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SHO opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $226.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.61 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

