StockNews.com Upgrades Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) to “Hold”

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

CTLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Baird R W downgraded Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Catalent stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.45. 2,090,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Catalent has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $61.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that Catalent will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $119,580.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,150.88. The trade was a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle R. Ryan sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,835 shares in the company, valued at $646,849.50. The trade was a 20.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,114 shares of company stock valued at $305,931 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 25.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

