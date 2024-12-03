StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX opened at $39.61 on Friday. Surmodics has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $567.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.91 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 million. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Surmodics will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Surmodics news, CFO Timothy J. Arens sold 7,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $276,434.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,604. The trade was a 9.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Surmodics by 4,722.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 67,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Surmodics by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Surmodics in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Surmodics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

