StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.38 on Friday. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.74 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Get MediciNova alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MediciNova stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,201 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.03% of MediciNova worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.